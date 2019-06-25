WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Hovde Group began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.68 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 8.92%. WesBanco’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in WesBanco by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 527,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 226,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 361,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

