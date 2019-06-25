Worldpay (NYSE:WP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Worldpay, Inc. is a payment provider to power global integrated omni-commerce, any payment, anywhere. Worldpay Inc., formerly known as Vantiv Inc., is based in LONDON. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Worldpay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Worldpay from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Worldpay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.06 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of WP opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Worldpay has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,020,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth about $2,888,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Worldpay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worldpay by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Worldpay by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worldpay by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 220,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

