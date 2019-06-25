YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yahoo Japan Corporation is engaged in the internet advertising, e-Commerce and members services businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Marketing Solutions, Consumer and Others. Marketing Solutions segment provides advertising, information listing and other corporate services. Consumer segment offers e-commerce related and membership services. Others segment includes settlement and financial services. Yahoo Japan Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of YAHOY opened at $5.85 on Friday. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.67.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

