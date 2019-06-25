Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 824,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

In other news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,998.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,142,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,639,868. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Yext by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 234,414 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $2,643,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

