Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,917. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 million, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of -0.19.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.