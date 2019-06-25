Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Achillion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Achillion Pharmaceuticals.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACHN shares. Barclays downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,101,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 175,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,762 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 6,929,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

ACHN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 9,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,941. The firm has a market cap of $389.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.34. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

