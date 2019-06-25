Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will report $66.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.18 million and the lowest is $66.60 million. Fluent posted sales of $56.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluent will report full year sales of $290.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.79 million to $294.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $333.76 million, with estimates ranging from $328.90 million to $338.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluent.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fluent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million.

FLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Fluent from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fluent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 730,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 96,635 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 205.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 239,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.