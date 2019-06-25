Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($8.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($10.89) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,766. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

