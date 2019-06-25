Zacks Investment Research Lowers CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,129.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 260.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

