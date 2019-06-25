Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of VRNS opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $3,076,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,713,505.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,793,000 after acquiring an additional 622,639 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,778,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $19,220,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 521.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 198,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

