Zacks: Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Limbach’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 107 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limbach from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

LMB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 90,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,104,547 shares of company stock worth $11,244,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

