Zacks: Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mechel PAO an industry rank of 181 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Mechel PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,987,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MTL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 24,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,209. Mechel PAO has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

