Zacks: Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Youngevity International an industry rank of 226 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of YGYI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 55,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,187. Youngevity International has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Sallwasser sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $25,905.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,779.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Youngevity International by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 50,679 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Youngevity International by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youngevity International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Youngevity International by 36,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youngevity International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

