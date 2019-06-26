-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.02. Sprint posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

In related news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $372,166.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,972.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,729 shares of company stock valued at $583,389. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprint during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sprint by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 286,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 165,388 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,673,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after buying an additional 6,188,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprint by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,952,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,901,371. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73. Sprint has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

