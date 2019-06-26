-$0.10 EPS Expected for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Coupa Software to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $450,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $109,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,119 shares of company stock valued at $45,141,688. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.37. 69,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.