$0.15 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.67 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 27,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,593. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $276,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $76,171.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 596.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.