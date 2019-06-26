$0.21 EPS Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. American Vanguard reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 218.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 7,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,156. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $432.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.