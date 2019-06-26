-$0.27 EPS Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.18). Coherus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 80,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,980. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.17.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $135,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 257,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $5,335,330.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $1,903.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,224 shares of company stock worth $12,879,332 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,382,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,972 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,016,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 671,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 40.5% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 451,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

