$0.28 EPS Expected for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.72 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

In related news, CEO Barry M. Gosin acquired 561,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,325,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39. Newmark Group has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

