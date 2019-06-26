$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,352. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $287,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $98,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,417 shares of company stock worth $567,204. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

