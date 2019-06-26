$0.51 EPS Expected for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Cardtronics reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.99 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

CATM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

CATM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. 10,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

