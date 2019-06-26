$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. 2,563,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.