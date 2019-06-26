$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. 2,563,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

