$12.76 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $12.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.34 million to $13.60 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $55.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $58.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.84 million, with estimates ranging from $80.61 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a negative net margin of 291.22%.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 282,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

