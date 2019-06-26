$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 4,137,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

