$29.62 Million in Sales Expected for Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce sales of $29.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Autoweb posted sales of $29.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $126.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.01 million to $129.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $135.04 million, with estimates ranging from $134.03 million to $136.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley raised Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.20 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Wesley Ozima sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Autoweb during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Autoweb by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autoweb by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 69,364 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,091. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

