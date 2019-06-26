$32.21 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post $32.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.40 million. Amyris posted sales of $23.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $237.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.22 million to $249.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $329.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amyris.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Amyris news, Director L John Doerr purchased 2,832,440 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $14,502,092.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Kung purchased 913,529 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $4,348,398.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,131.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,478,338 shares of company stock valued at $38,172,390. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amyris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 219,081 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Amyris by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 1,142,354 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 745,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,213. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

