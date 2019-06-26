$368.80 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will report sales of $368.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the highest is $392.48 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $402.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $249,924.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 297,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,382. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,408,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,225,000 after purchasing an additional 340,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,547,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,350,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,270,000 after purchasing an additional 878,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,498,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,405,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

