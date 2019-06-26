$431.94 Million in Sales Expected for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to post $431.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.29 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $430.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE EV traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. 440,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $323,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 28.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

