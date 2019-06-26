$498.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report sales of $498.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.40 million and the highest is $531.61 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $453.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.71 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.81.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 6,466,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,506. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,512,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,479,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,515,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 985,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 991,489 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

