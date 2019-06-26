$610.10 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) will post $610.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $609.56 million and the highest is $610.64 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $583.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.83 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

GEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The GEO Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. 170,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $51,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

