A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Update

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, Chairman Robert W. Decherd acquired 143,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $674,069.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Moroney III sold 27,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $109,841.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 153,944 shares of company stock valued at $714,730 and sold 57,198 shares valued at $229,855. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in A. H. Belo by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. H. Belo in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in A. H. Belo by 13.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in A. H. Belo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 322,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 8,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,557. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84. A. H. Belo has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.80.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

