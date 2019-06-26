Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $348.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,032.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 6,125 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $146,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,915.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $592,104 and have sold 18,334 shares valued at $430,071. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 322,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 223,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 168,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,646. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

