Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

ALBO stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $375.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.57.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.02). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 2,900.81%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 229,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

