ALE Property Group Plans Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of LEP stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting A$5.00 ($3.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,305 shares. ALE Property Group has a fifty-two week low of A$4.50 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.70 ($4.04). The company has a market cap of $977.96 million and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get ALE Property Group alerts:

ALE Property Group Company Profile

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ALE Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALE Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.