Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded down C$1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$40.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.66.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

