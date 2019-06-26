America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 161.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:ATAX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. 6,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

