American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

American Vanguard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

AVD opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $432.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.30.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. American Vanguard’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

