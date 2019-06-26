AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 127.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

COLD opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

