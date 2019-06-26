Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 1,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

