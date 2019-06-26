Analysts Anticipate Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 257.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Third Point Reinsurance.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

TPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 815,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter worth about $2,855,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

TPRE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 416,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.12. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.