Analyzing DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) and EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ)

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) and EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXCO Resources has a beta of 5.33, suggesting that its stock price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and EXCO Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 6.55% -2.21% -0.17% EXCO Resources -46.37% -3.11% 3.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of EXCO Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EXCO Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and EXCO Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A EXCO Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and EXCO Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.19 billion 0.94 $345.52 million N/A N/A EXCO Resources $394.03 million 0.01 -$182.70 million N/A N/A

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EXCO Resources.

Dividends

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. EXCO Resources does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR beats EXCO Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About EXCO Resources

EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of onshore oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 96,600 net acres located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales of East Texas and North Louisiana; approximately 48,500 net acres located in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas; and approximately 234,800 net acres of prospective area located in the Marcellus shale, as well as approximately 69,000 net acres of prospective area located in the Utica shale of the Appalachia region. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 660.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On January 15, 2018, EXCO Resources, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

