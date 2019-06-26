Analyzing Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) and Ingevity (NASDAQ:NGVT)

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gulf Resources and Ingevity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingevity 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ingevity has a consensus target price of $100.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Given Ingevity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ingevity is more favorable than Gulf Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Ingevity shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ingevity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources -906.23% -4.94% -4.82% Ingevity 13.70% 53.81% 12.22%

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Resources has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulf Resources and Ingevity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $2.60 million 16.96 -$69.96 million N/A N/A Ingevity $1.13 billion 3.54 $169.10 million $4.13 23.23

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources.

Summary

Ingevity beats Gulf Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. Gulf Resources, Inc. is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process and caprolactone. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising pavement preservation, pavement adhesion promotion and warm mix paving, oil well service additives, oil production and downstream application chemicals, printing inks, adhesives, agrochemicals, lubricants and industrial intermediates, coatings resins, elastomers, adhesives, and bio-plastics. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

