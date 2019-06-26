AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Cut to $93.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $125.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $54.90 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $1,654,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $734,983.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,847.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11,829.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 256,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,894,000 after purchasing an additional 189,685 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 36.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,300,000 after purchasing an additional 132,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,413,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.