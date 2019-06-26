Anne Mccallion Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $107,550.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $227,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $233,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $227,000.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $225,500.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.46.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $16,986,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 757,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 272,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 101,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.