Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 77.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of ARI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,213. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.63. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 44.92, a quick ratio of 44.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 110.18%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $457,573.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,945,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,373 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.