AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.67.

APPF stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 178.91 and a beta of 1.26. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.77 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,439,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,475. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,572 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $10,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

