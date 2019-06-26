ArbitrageCT Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $93,659.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $733.14 or 0.05739645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00030223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,823,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,749,207 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct.

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

