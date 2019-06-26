ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Declares Jun 19 Dividend of $0.05

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a jun 19 dividend on Monday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$6.56 and a 52-week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$339.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.4620088 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.31.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

