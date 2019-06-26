AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post $45.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.13 billion and the lowest is $44.39 billion. AT&T posted sales of $38.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $183.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.24 billion to $185.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $184.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $180.37 billion to $190.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

T stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. 25,279,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,071,764. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 2,664.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 173,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 167,518 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 49,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 346,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 227,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

