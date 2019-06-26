Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF) Declares $0.08 Final Dividend

Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ASX AYF remained flat at $A$6.02 ($4.27) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,944 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.91. Australian Enhanced Income Fund has a 12-month low of A$5.91 ($4.19) and a 12-month high of A$6.00 ($4.26).

About Australian Enhanced Income Fund

Australian Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

